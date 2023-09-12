Qatar’s Amir arrives in Guyana to expand bilateral cooperation

Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Guyana for engagements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation.

He was greeted by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, and other government officials, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar during his inspection of the guard of honour

The Amir was given a ceremonious welcome, beginning with the playing of the Qatari and Guyanese national anthems, accompanied by a 21-gun salute.

This visit is a follow-up to His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s previous visit in May, which saw the two leaders having bilateral discussions.

The Amir of Qatar alongside Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

A significant milestone was also achieved during President Ali’s previous visit to Qatar, as Guyana’s embassy was also opened there.

Among the areas to be discussed are opportunities for investment, including within the realm of oil and gas, and the exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Guyana and Qatar established bilateral relations, in 1996. Qatar is among several nations in the Arab that have expressed interest in investing in Guyana.

The Amir of Qatar was greeted by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and other government officials at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

President Ali has, on multiple occasions, spoken about the tremendous growth in the relationship between Guyana and Qatar, especially in the promotion of peace, stability and sustainability.

During the ceremony for the inauguration of the Guyanese embassy in Doha, Qatar in May, the head of state said that there is much to learn from Qatar within a number of areas, including energy, climate change, and food security.

The delegation includes His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Dawan, His Excellency Mr Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, among other officials.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

