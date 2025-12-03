Railway Courtyard to be transformed into a walkway reflecting independence timeline

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday officially unveiled a plaque for the new Railway Courtyard at Kingston, Georgetown. This landmark urban renewal project seamlessly blends history, culture, wellness and tourism into a single family-oriented public space.

Standing before the restored railway grounds, the President said the project embodies the spirit of national unity and the country’s commitment to honouring its past while shaping a vibrant future.

The Railway Courtyard is one of the last remnants of the Georgetown Station of the former East Coast Railway, which was closed in 1972. For many years, this area served as a workshop and offices for the Guyana Transport Services Ltd, which managed the large buses that replaced the trains, and later as a maintenance workshop for a government ministry.

President Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at the Railway Courtyard, Georgetown

“In this very simple ceremony today, we launch the Railway Courtyard, Kingston Georgetown,” the president declared as he unveiled the plaque. “The Railway Courtyard has significant historical connections with the people of Guyana, the growth of Guyana, and the challenges of the people of Guyana.”

President Ali announced that in the coming weeks, the space will be fully transformed into a historic pre-independence walkway, allowing visitors to walk through a curated, visual story of Guyana’s journey.

“When you walk through the courtyard going all the way to Sheriff Street, you’ll be walking through the pre-independence history on one side of the walkway, in story and in picture.”

More than three years of research, including 80,000 archival words examined by historian Dr David Dabydeen and a team working in the British Archives, form the basis of the installation.

David Dabydeen FRSL is a Guyanese-born broadcaster, novelist, poet and academic. He was formerly Guyana’s Ambassador to UNESCO from 1997 to 2010, and was the youngest member of UNESCO’s Executive Board.

The opposite side of the walkway will showcase Guyana’s post-independence history, creating a complete national timeline for citizens and visitors.

President Ali stated that the courtyard will house busts of all former presidents, in addition to dedicated spaces for health and wellness.

“We’ll have outdoor gym equipment, and it is designed specifically for families, children, and women especially to have a safe environment.”

The courtyard will also serve as a signature walking area for visitors as Guyana expands its tourism product and cruise market.

Old railway station Newly rehabilitated Railway Courtyard

The Railway Courtyard is a key element in a larger revitalisation vision for downtown Georgetown.

“We are creating that entire walkway… improving drainage, enhancing the historical context of Georgetown, promoting the cultural vibrancy, celebrating the commerce and bringing together our cuisine.”

The full walking loop, linking Water Street, the National Library, Avenue of the Republic, South Road and the Botanical Gardens, is being developed in partnership with the King’s Foundation.



The president also announced the restoration of the original Transport and Harbours rail infrastructure located just behind the courtyard.

Old Demerara train

“By the end of the fourth quarter, that rail will be completely upgraded,” he said. “We will build back the carriage, and the carriage will be craft shops.”

Old train carriages

“Georgetown is a fusion of all the people of our country. So in this very simple ceremony, we are really embodying the true spirit of One Guyana and what One Guyana represents.”

The President also highlighted that the courtyard will remain accessible even as GRA operations are relocated in early 2025, allowing for a continuous walkway from Main Street to Sheriff Street.

The president noted that Friday evening will mark the official festive opening of the courtyard, with lighting and final adjustments underway.

A fountain in the middle of The Railway Courtyard

“It’s going to be very beautiful,” he added, inviting the public to enjoy one of Georgetown’s newest signature public spaces.