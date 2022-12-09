Ramjattan, Cathy Hughes should present to CoI evidence of Russian attempt to tamper with Guyana’s elections – VP

Former security minister under the APNU+AFC government, Khemraj Ramjattan and former public telecommunications minister, Cathy Hughes are being called on to present to the elections commission of inquiry, the evidence of the Russians attempting to tamper with the March 2, 2020 elections.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday at the Office of the President, Dr Jagdeo said, Ramjattan had claimed that four Russians, who were here to tamper with the elections process at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had been deported.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“If he had any sense of decency, [he] will now take that evidence, because I’m sure that the commissioners would want to hear about the Russians involvement in our election. So, he and Cathy Hughes to present themselves before the CoI, and give to the commissioners, all this evidence they have about Russians involvement, or if they don’t do that, they should apologise to this country for the lies that the told to the people of Guyana.

“They have absolutely no integrity, not that I believe they have any, but they will prove that what I always believe, that they had no integrity, is true. But the opportunity presents itself for them to expose the Russian involvement in our elections,” the VP asserted.

Further, Dr Jagdeo said former health minister under APNU+AFC Volda Lawrence, and party member, Carol Joseph should appear before the commission to explain how their signatures appeared on the fraudulent declaration made by Clairmont Mingo, who was returning officer for Region Four.

Lawrence and Joseph were charged for electoral fraud, while Mingo, Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield and Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, were all slapped with conspiracy to declare false accounts of votes charges.

“This is the crucial link that ties them together, that it was a joint conspiracy. I would still like to know who really called Roxanne Myers, who had her number to call her and when she gave the phone to Cummings, since she was a central figure… she was there when Cummings was threatening the donors. She was the lone GECOM person in the room, hovering in the background” he pointed out.

The VP said the findings of the CoI will also form the basis of holding other persons accountable, including GECOM officials.

“I hope that the Commission will take steps, administrative steps against some of those people who were so deeply involved in the plot during the last elections,” the VP asserted.

He also said that APNU’s commissioner, Vincent Alexander, who has been very vocal on technical issues, should also appear before the commission to speak about his role during that period.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office had vowed to commence groundwork to strengthen the country’s electoral system, which will close major loopholes in the process.

The APNU+AFC Coalition made vile attempts to rig the March 2,2020 elections, presenting fake SOPs and claimed victory.

Following five months of Legal battles, the will of the people being stifled and numerous calls from the regional and international community, the APNU+AFC accepted defeat and stepped down, finally making way for the constitutionally elected President Ali-led administration to assume office.

The CoI is currently in recess and will resume on January 4, 2023.

