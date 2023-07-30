Reflecting on one’s history is important – Min. Sukhai at Moraikobai Village Day

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has stressed the importance of villages organising activities to honour their establishment, emphasising that such events serve as a reflection of remarkable progress.

Minister Sukhai expressed these sentiments while participating in the Moraikobai Village Day celebrations on Saturday.

The event signifies 98 years since the establishment of the village and featured several activities including sports, and cultural performances, among others.

Some craft items on display at the village’s benab

“Even though it may be a community activity with various villagers being engaged in different fun events like sports, culture, [and] pageantry… it all embodies the history from where you were, to where you are now … I’m also pleased as Minister of Amerindian Affairs that I could be here with you celebrating your village day,” Minister Sukhai said.

Toshao, Derrick John greets Minister Pauline Sukhai upon her arrival at the village

The government’s commitment to Amerindian development was also reiterated, and Minister Sukhai noted that this has always been a hallmark of the PPP/C Administration.

“In building one Guyana, His Excellency has recognised that we’re one people. He has recognised that whatever abounds in this country should be shared by all and that where the gaps exist, special attention will be paid to minimise those gaps,” she added.

Minister Sukhai interacts with one of the first residents since the village was established

Residents were informed about the many transformational projects that are currently being executed by the administration to ensure prosperity.

To date, the riverine community has benefitted from significant investments by the government including an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub, Presidential Grants, and recently, funds from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits.

Meanwhile, Toshao Derrick John thanked the minister for attending the celebrations and expressed willingness to continue working along with the government to advance development.

Moraikobai is the only Amerindian village located in the Mahaica-Berbice Region and is home to the Arawaks.

It is located over 90 miles from the convergence of the Mahaicony River and is only accessible by boat, air (only helicopter), and road via the trail on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

