Region 10 to get much-needed facelift, contracts awarded for roadworks

The government has awarded contracts to various construction companies for the rehabilitation of roads and to execute emergency repair works to damaged infrastructure in Region Ten.

Lots 16-19 involves the rehabilitation of roads in the region, particularly Linden-Mabura, Mabura-Mango Landing, 35 Miles Mabura-Malali, and 16 Miles Mabura-Murtaria.

Ongoing infrastructural works in Region Ten

The rehabilitation works will be carried out by RIM Construction Inc, O&O General Contracting Services, Modern Construction & Trucking Service, and D&R Construction & Machinery Rental, respectively.

The total cost of the contracts is $304,963,120.

Lots 36-38 of the road works will see the rehabilitation of the Mines Road Network (Old England/Coomacka/Three Friends), Hururu Road Network, and Ituni internal roads and drains.

These contracts were awarded to Legalize Trucking & Contracting Service, Handel Garnett Construction Firm, and O&O General Contracting Services, respectively.

Ongoing infrastructural works in Region Ten

The total cost of the contracts is $ 100,865,468.

Additionally, the government has also awarded contracts for emergency works which will see Lot 1 involving repairs to the Turn Basin Culvert carried out by International Import and Supplies at a cost of $11,353,000.

Lot 2 involves repairs to the Tiger Hill Bridge and Approach in Region Eight, which will be carried out by O & O General Contracting Services at a cost of $10,048,350.

Also, Lot 4 involves repairs to Culvert 1, Kurupukari to Annai, Region Nine, which will be carried out by Condor Construction Inc at a cost of $12,381,000.

Ongoing infrastructural works in Region Eight

The rehabilitation of internal roads in Kwakwani and Rockstone are to be carried out by Rahaman Razac Business Enterprise and Blackrock Development Inc, respectively. The contracts are worth $ 5,000,000 each.

Repairs of the Linden-Mabura Road will be carried out by International Import and Supplies and Associated Construction Service to the tune of $54,792,206. The rehabilitation of roads and emergency repair works are essential to ensure that the infrastructure is safe and reliable for the public.

