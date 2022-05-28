Region 5 BIT trainees to benefit from use of heavy-duty equipment simulator

Students attached to the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre, Region Five are expected to benefit from the installation of a $9million heavy-duty equipment operation (HDEO) simulator machine which will be relocated from Region Six.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P., explained that with simulation-based training, participants are given the opportunity to prefect their coordination and skills, without endangering themselves and others.

Noting that the simulator will not only be cost effective for government, as it relates to fuel cost, but it protects the actual equipment from wear and tear due to trainee use.

“The simulator is quite useful before the students are able to move on to practical training, to use the actual machine. So, we bought four of those (simulators) at $36Million and while it was stationed in Region Six, we have deemed that it is not serving its purpose,” he said.

Notwithstanding the placement, sessions will be arranged for HDEO students in Region Six to attend the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre.

Minister Hamilton said Government remains committed to providing the necessary support for persons to be employed or become entrepreneurs.

This approach not only fulfils Government’s rhetoric of upskilling the country’s human resource, but aids in the development of current and emerging industries.

“These programmes that we are providing to our citizens aim to empower them, especially for our women as society has done an injustice to them.

I want you to know that once you complete any course offered by BIT, you will have some form of upliftment in your lives and so I encourage all to take advantage,” Minister Hamilton stated.

BIT allocated some $448.5 million in 2022 to advance its effort to build a qualified and innovative workforce.

In 2021, the agency trained over 3,000 people in the areas of small engine repairs, shade house farming, refrigeration and air conditioner repairs, introduction to photovoltaic systems, solar installation, maintenance and repairs, electrical installation and computer repairs among others.

This year, BIT expects to train over 4,000 citizens countrywide.

