Region 7 receives additional flood relief supplies

Communities in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) that are currently affected by consistent rainfall and flooding have received additional flood relief supplies from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

A significant quantity of food hampers (some specifically for Mango Landing), collapsible water bottles, water purification tablets, gasoline and oil were sent via the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps and Jags Aviation. The supplies will be distributed to flood impacted residents from the border village of Eteringbang.

According to recent assessments, water levels in Kaikan and neighboring communities have started to recede, but areas such as Mango Landing, Isseneru and Eteringbang are experiencing rising water levels due to the over-topping of the Cuyuni River. In Eteringbang water is between 7 and 12 feet high.

The Regional Executive Office and other local authorities are working with the CDC to monitor the situation as more supplies are set to be dispatched momentarily.

