Region Eight to become food hub, President Ali tells Mahdia

As hundreds gathered in Mahdia on Friday evening, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled his government’s short and long-term plans to unlock Region Eight’s economic potential, focusing on job creation and food security.

President Ali, the PPP/C’s presidential candidate, told the meeting that, unlike its political rivals, the party has crafted a clear, region-specific strategy for each of Guyana’s ten regions, addressing local needs and challenges. Region Eight, he said, is no exception.

The president emphasised that Region Eight is rich with opportunities, not simply a remote area, and that the PPP/C government is ready to invest financial and technical resources to transform the region, especially in agriculture and food production.

“We will support you with money, with technical support and infrastructure to ensure that we create here, in Mahdia, a food production hub for Region Eight, so we don’t have to fly everything in,” the president revealed. “We can produce the food, have the cold storage, and have the facility here to have food readily available for all the communities.”

President Ali affirmed that financial and technical resources will be invested in training opportunities to aid women and youth who are willing to venture into modern agriculture, including hydroponics.

“We will work with our young people, our young tour operators. We will ensure that you get the technical training, and you get the financing because we want to co-invest with you in ecotourism facilities….That is what we are about – creating opportunities,” he added.

To provide immediate relief for residents facing power outages, President Ali said the government has procured a new generator that will come into operation in the first week of August, a few days from now.

In housing, the president informed those in attendance that through the Ministry of Housing and Water, the government will work to regularise households that have been living for more than 10 years in the Mahdia township. This announcement was met with thundering cheers from those attending the event.

“Not only are we building the new housing area, but we are also working on a strategic plan to bring regularisation to all those who are living here in Mahdia,” he explained further.

Soon, residents will no longer need to travel to Georgetown for birth certificates, NIS, business registration and licensing, as President Ali said these services will be available through a one-stop government terminal in Region Eight.

“The government system will be integrated,” the president told the audience, as Guyana transforms into a digital economy. This will end long waits for important documents or government help, with President Ali stating, “We believe every region should have basic services.”

He also outlined his government’s plans to construct a new and secure market for vendors, improved roadways to connect communities in the region and other economic initiatives that will boost livelihoods for every resident.

The president also assured the young people in Amerindian communities that in the new term, they will not only retain their jobs as Community Service Officers (CSOs) but they will benefit from higher salaries, more benefits and other social assistance programmes.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, participated in the event and addressed the gathering as well.