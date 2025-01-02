Region Eight villages receive final payments for road maintenance project

Villages in Region Eight have received final payments for their contribution to the maintenance of roads.

Each of the following villages received approximately $5 million under the Community Participation Programme that is managed by the Ministry of Public Works: Taruka, Monkey Mountain, Paramakatoi, Tuseneng, Kanapang/Penak, Itabac, Waipa, Kaibarupai, Kurukabaru, Kato, Kopinang, Chenapou, Karisparu, Campbelltown, and Micobie

Member of Parliament, Alistair Charlie spearheads the payment exercise in Taruka Village

Government Member of Parliament (MP), Alistair Charlie, along with Management Development Officers (MDO), Antonio George and Kurt Perreira, spearheaded the recent distribution of the payments.

Under the Community Participation Programme, villagers take on the task of maintaining their roadways and ensuring they remain accessible.

In his address, MP Charlie reaffirmed the government’s dedication to serving Guyanese and highlighted significant achievements in the region which included improved road infrastructure.

“Development is occurring across every sector — education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, sports, and tourism. Every Amerindian village and community has benefitted, demonstrating the PPP/C’s strong commitment to the people,” MP Charlie stated.

Paramakatoi Village receiving the final payment for the Road Maintenance Project

He urged residents to reflect on the progress that was made and to remain united as the country embarks on a brighter future.

Also present at the distribution exercise was Regional Chairman, Headley Pio, who expressed gratitude to the government for implementing transformative projects across the country, including in Region Eight.

“I must thank His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for making sure that the monies reach you before the year is out,”he said.

Last year, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai revealed that approximately $300 million was earmarked to maintain major roads in a number of communities in Region Eight.

