New modern Annai Hospital commissioned

Residents of Annai and surrounding villages in the North Rupununi, Region Nine will no longer have to travel long hours to the Lethem Regional Hospital or the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to access health services, as the new modern Annai District Hospital was commissioned on Friday.

For the very first time, surgical procedures will be conducted today at the hospital by a team of 11 medical professionals from GPHC over the next two days.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivers remarks at the community Benab at Rupertee

Residents will benefit from a wide range of medical services too.

Trenton Robertson, a resident from Annai, recalled how difficult it was for them to travel to Lethem Regional Hospital to receive medical care.

Residents usually have to pay $6,000 for transportation to travel to Lethem Regional Hospital.

“It was really hard for us …We had to travel far. We used to pay $6,000 for the round trip [to go to Lethem Regional Hospital]…But now that we have this, it has become easier. I’m glad to see the ambulance that was [provided] to us…This is very good that our president is doing for Annai village,” Rodrigues told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Nurse-in-Charge at Annai District Hospital, Camilla Johnnie, stated that the transitioning of Annai Health Centre into a district hospital is a major step towards improving healthcare access for Annai residents.

“When I came here in 2021. It was a health centre…It was difficult for us to go to Lethem. At that time, we didn’t have any transportation or ambulance during that time,” the nuse said m.

Nurse Johnnie said that the opening of the hospital has also eliminated the need for patients, especially from the riverine areas, to be referred to Lethem Hospital for medical services.

“Residents used to cry out that it was difficult for them since they had no financial support or relatives in Lethem to stay by when they got discharged…I feel really happy for the people of this district that they no longer have to go far,” she said.

Nurse Johnnie added, “It is a new step forward for the healthcare team at Annai District Hospital. It gives us more space, equipment and resources to give quality nursing care to the patients that we serve.”

Eleanor Joel, a resident from Annai Central, said the new facility will provide a comfortable space for residents from riverine villages like Crashwater, Rewa and Apoteri to receive medical care and treatment.

Minister Anthony hands over an ambulance to Annai District Hospital

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the community Benab at Rupertee, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony stated that the hospital’s opening clearly demonstrates the kind of progress achieved so far to deliver efficient healthcare to remote communities.

“In the past, people used to leave Region Nine, cross the Takutu Bridge and go across to Brazil to get medical care. That was the trend for many years. Today, because of the quality of healthcare that we have on our side of the border, we have seen the traffic going the other way. That is why people are coming to us. It is a testament to the quality of healthcare professionals that we have at the Lethem Regional Hospital,” he said.

Minister Anthony said that almost $36 million was poured into upgrading and modernising the Annai District Hospital.

A total of $76 million was spent on the hospital’s surgical theatre and the relevant medical equipment.

The government spent $14 million to retrofit the laboratory facilities and another $14 million for the new storage bond.

About $28 million was invested to build staffing quarters and $48 million more will be invested to furnish the quarters.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a $18 million ambulance were also provided to the Annai Hospital to improve access to transportation.

Moreover, a new X-ray machine costing about $60 million was procured for the facility that will soon be installed there.

Minister Anthony said that close to $236 million has been spent on Annai Hospital over the years.

“We are making big investments in the region. We are making investments in the people. We want people to be healthy. If you have facilities like this, it is going to make people healthy. Because when they’re sick, they can come here to get those services…People now have a place where they can come to get treatment,” the health minister.

Investments totalling more than $450 million have been spent to advance healthcare in this subregion alone over the last couple of years.

Minister Anthony interacts with a patient at Annai District Hospital

Dr Anthony emphasised, “This is what progress looks like…The opening of the new Annai district hospital is just one of many steps to demonstrate the improvement of our community. This is an important milestone in the history of this village.”

Regional Health Officer Dr Cerdel McWatt spoke of the investments made to buttress the region’s human resource capacity, which has increased the level of service being provided and building a resilient healthcare system in Region Nine.

A total of 377 individuals from the region have been trained in various health programmes.

He added that all the health infrastructures in the region have benefitted from major improvements to ensure residents have quality services.

The region is also working assiduously to improve surgical procedures which has contributed to a decline in the mortality rate, Dr McWatt stated.

Moreover, the region’s fleet of vehicles is poised to increase as three new ambulances will be provided very soon.

Toshao of Annai, Ivor Daniels, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock and Hinterland Health Coordinator Michael Gouveia also delivered remarks at the event.

