$300M road upgrades for Region Eight

The government will be investing $300 million to upgrade and maintain major roads in a number of communities in Region Eight, boosting accessibility for the residents.

This was announced by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai during an engagement at the Campbelltown Village, Mahdia on Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

She explained that various issues surrounding road infrastructure, land tenure, health, and water were raised by the residents at a recent meeting with Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

As a result, these pressing issues were directed to various ministries to be addressed, bringing relief to residents and improving their livelihoods and communities.

“[Next week], the road contracts for both sub-district one, and sub-district two, with respect to maintenance, will be disbursed. So, things are moving apace,” she pointed out.

The Amerindian affairs minister also disclosed that a project to construct new regional roads will be executed soon.

Residents at the community engagements at Campbelltown Benab on Monday

“There are recommendations that are in progress to ensure that the road infrastructure expand and extend… The list of contractors has been delivered to the Minister of Public Works. We are awaiting the awards for those roads [to] commence construction before the end of the year,” Minister Sukhai said.

Campbelltown will also see a significant transformation, with $100 million dedicated to upgrading its road infrastructure.

These investments are expected to boost the local economy by enhancing access to employment opportunities.

