Region Five residents laud Govt’s investments in agri-sector

Residents of Now-or-Never and Number 10 Village in Region Five commended the substantial investments and interventions made by the government in the agriculture sector.

These sentiments were revealed during a community engagement led by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a community engagement

During the engagement, the minister underscored the government’s active efforts since resuming office in 2020, to provide significant relief to rice farmers, aiming to increase crop yield and improve livelihoods.

With a heavy focus on expanding food production, rice farmers continue to benefit from various interventions such as the distribution of fertilisers, expansion of farmlands, improved drainage and irrigation systems, the establishment of drying floors, provision of high-quality seed paddy, access to new markets, and other infrastructural developments.

Amernauth Kariteal, resident

As a result, Rice Farmer, Amernauth Kariteal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the continuous hands-on approach displayed by the agriculture minister underscores the government’s commitment to responsive, inclusive, and sustainable development practices in the food sector.

“I don’t think you can ask for better than what the minister had said and what the government, in particular, is doing for farmers in this country at this point. This is exceptional in every area, in the thick and the thin times the government will always be there with farmers and assisting in whatever way they can,” Kariteal emphasised.

Dolly Ramphal

Dolly Ramphal also praised the agriculture ministry for its timely interventions to support the expansion of the rice industry.

“So far, the agriculture minister has done a great job. He has done so much for this community in the past four years and we are so grateful for everything,” she stated.

Another farmer, Nowrang Panchu shared similar sentiments, emphasising the positive development witnessed in the area over the past four years.

Nowrang Panchu, resident

Panchu said “We are getting a lot of development in this area and that is wonderful. Thanks to the minister and the president because everything we ask for is being done. So, we welcome that and we welcome it in future.”

Meanwhile, some noteworthy initiatives implemented by the government include reducing land rental and drainage and irrigation charges, resulting in substantial savings for Region Five farmers.

Additionally, groundbreaking research with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) led to the launch of the zinc-enriched rice variety (GRDB IICA-17) in October 2023.

Residents of Number 10 Village in Region Five

Moreover, the adoption of drones and other technologies is contributing to the advancement and efficiency of rice production.

While the rice industry remains an important pillar of the country’s agriculture sector, the government is also exploring the development of non-traditional sectors to make Guyana a key player in the regional food supply chain.

