Region Five residents urged to tap into opportunities to raise living standards

With Guyana’s economy projected to grow by some 49.7 per cent due to rapid development in the oil and gas sector, residents of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) are urged to pursue the numerous opportunities created by the country’s resources.

This call to action was made by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during his keynote address at the Republic Day flag raising ceremony held at the region’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) compound on Tuesday.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Minister Benn called on residents to enter into a, “full partnership” to benefit from the avenues for training so that they can earn a living.

“We have to encourage our artisans, our workers, our young people, our people coming out of the high schools to take cognisance of the opportunities for technical development, for professional development related to the oil and gas sector,” the Minister stated.

The home affairs minister reminded attendees that the administration has made the necessary legislative changes to pass and enact the Local Content Act that will ensure Guyanese have a chance to benefit from the oil and gas sector.

Residents were further told that the prospects for employment in the petroleum sector will be further realised in their region as CGX Energy pursues plans to construct a deep-water port in Berbice.

Let’s unite

As the country gears up for its 52nd Republic Day anniversary, Minister Benn pleaded with residents to embrace their differences, and work in unity towards a “One Guyana”.

This, the minister said, will guarantee a brighter future is prepared for the younger generations.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and RDC officials look on as the Golden Arrowhead is hoisted

“This century must belong to a new Guyanese people, that we must be able to hand over to our children, to the next generation, a better life than we have had… and we can only do this if we accept diversity in our institutions… and if we, again, can learn to love each other better.”

Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Genevieve Blackman; Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal; Regional Vice Chairman, Rion Peters and religious leaders also attended the ceremony.