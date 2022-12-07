Region Five students elated following launch of CAPE programme at Rosignol Secondary

Students at the Rosignol Secondary school in Region Five are elated following the official launch of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programme at the school on Tuesday.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to provide equitable access to education across Guyana. It also means that the students will no longer have to travel to Region Six or Georgetown to pursue these studies.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to the CAPE students.

Arianne Mangal said, “this is a really good programme. It is very beneficial especially for people who live in this area who won’t have the opportunity to travel to places like Region Six or Region Four. Plus, there is very quality education being given here. So, that’s a good thing.”

Sophia Persaud indicated that she had every intention to pursue the programme since it is an integral step for her career in medicine.

“I’m genuinely happy because it’s more convenient to be right around my neighbourhood than to travel to Georgetown or New Amsterdam,” she added.

Donociah Peters also welcomed the initiative, noting that, “It’s a benefit to me because of where I live. I live like in the back dam area. So, it’s a good thing to me,” she said.

As a way of encouraging others to pursue CAPE, Peters said, “CAPE has its benefits. And like a lot of people say it’s really not a bed of roses, it’s like really hard. But it’s a matter of self-confidence and you really have to push yourself towards it. But it’s really beneficial in the end.”

Romila Jankinath expressed that the CAPE programme being offered at her school will not only benefit her but others.

“I feel great because when I graduated, a lot of persons in our batch wanted to do CAPE and had already signed up. So, they ended up going to either New Amsterdam or town. And it was more work for them because of the travelling and the passage and things like that. And since it’s launched here now, I don’t have to pay that amount of passage and have the hassle to even move that far,” Jankinath pointed out.

Darshanie Bharrat shared similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, Jeneen Harris said, “I wanted to go to university to study Biology before going into medicine. But when they launched CAPE, I took the opportunity and from now, I am overjoyed.”

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, during her remarks, explained that this move aligns with the government’s vision of ensuring every child across Guyana has access to education.

“We have a burning duty in the education sector and it’s urgent. It can’t be delayed or put off. We have to make sure that we prepare each and every child regardless of colour, religion, geographic location, gender, income bracket from the homes they come, to be able to actively participate in this striving Guyana that we’re going to build out,” the minister stated.

In two years, the government through the Education Ministry has launched the CAPE programme at Anna Regina, West Demerara, and Rosignol Secondary Schools.

CAPE classes commenced on October 3, 2022 at the school, with six students currently enrolled.

Biology, Chemistry, Pure Mathematics, Environmental Science, and Communication Studies are the subjects being offered.

