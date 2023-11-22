Region One communities see development boost from major investments

In three years, over 300 households in the communities of Kariako, Kokerite, Warapoka, and Unity Grant in the Moruca sub-district, Region One, have tremendously benefitted from the injection of funds and the execution of programmes, aimed at driving developmental projects and enhancing the village economies.

This was highlighted by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during a recent solar panel distribution exercise in the region.

“A lot of resources are being poured into communities now…It doesn’t matter how small you are, everybody is important to us. All of you must benefit equally and be part of the development of our country,” Minister Croal stated.

From the carbon credits fund, Kariako Village received $24 million, and a portion was utilised to purchase an excavator.

A total of $2 million from the Presidential Grant was provided to the village along with other support from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. From this grant, a bridge was constructed at Kariako waterfront in 2021, while upgrades were executed on the bridge in 2022.

Through the COVID-19 grant, some $10 million was expended to purchase a boat and engine. Another $5 million is budgeted to construct a concrete road from the landing to the guesthouse.

Minister Croal interacting with residents

The village is also benefitting from the construction of a cottage hospital, and an information and communications technology (ICT) hub. The village has received an investment of $6.7 million in solar panels.

In the first quarter of 2024, works on the $40 million well and the distribution network for Kariako Village is set to commence.

Kokerite Village

In 2023, many households in Kokerite have benefitted from the injection of approximately $75 million.

With support from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the community has seen the construction of a sewing centre.

Through the COVID-19 grant, a computer hub was completed. The village also received $8.7 million from the $3 billion support programme that was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Residents of Kokerite Village during the meeting with Minister Croal

Similarly, about $7 million was invested for the solar units and the construction of a three-bedroom village guest house.

Through the expanded LCDS funds, a sum of $15 million was provided to the community, and a total of $5 million has been set aside for agricultural support.

“For too often, we have a dependency on other communities and other areas. We have to grow more in our village. If everybody does a little, then, it will help…At the end of the day, we all have to eat,” Minister Croal explained.

Warapoka Village

Warapoka has seen the injection of over $100 million in three years for various infrastructural works.

Approximately $4 million is being invested to extend the village office to comfortably accommodate the residents during meetings. The office will also provide the opportunity for the village to have an effective record-keeping system.

Warapoka also received a $1 million grant for enhancement works on the community centre ground from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Additionally, some 10 houses will be constructed in the community for vulnerable families.

Residents of Warapoka Village

In 2024, Kokerite and Warapoka are among the many communities that will benefit from the construction of new wells to provide potable water.

Unity Grant Village

Unity Grant Village received $10 million from the carbon credits fund.

For this community, over $6 million was used to construct a shed, building, and the procurement of an engine. Some of the money from the carbon credits fund will be used to construct houses for some of the residents.

Meanwhile, under the $1.5 billion solar panel system project, Region One has received 8,732 panels to boost electricity.

Importantly, these communities will also benefit from a modern hospital that will be constructed in Santa Rosa. The land has already been identified by the village council.

The region will also benefit from a more than $2 billion state-of-the-art secondary school at Kwebanna.

