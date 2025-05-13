Region One residents welcome solar panel initiative

As part of ongoing efforts to expand access to renewable energy in hinterland communities, several solar systems were distributed to residents in Region One on Sunday.

The distributions took place across various communities, with Mora receiving 30 panels, Santa Rosa 25, Karaburi 45, Parakeese 54, Hurudiah 29, and Para 30.

Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal

Residents told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the initiative will significantly improve their daily lives by providing a reliable source of electricity in their homes.

Senior Councillor of Para, Kester Fredericks, welcomed the initiative, noting that children in the community will now have access to lighting at night for studying. He also pointed out that the solar systems will ease the economic burden of purchasing fuel for generators, which are commonly used by households in the village.

Sheila Francis of Karaburi said her family will benefit tremendously. Her daughter-in-law, a teacher, will now be able to prepare her lessons with greater ease, and the system will also facilitate the charging of electronic devices such as laptops and tablets.

The first phase of the solar panel distribution was completed in Region One last year, and the second phase is now underway to provide panels to households that were previously not covered.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who led the distribution exercise, assured residents, “For persons who did not get on the list last year as was distributed, we are therefore keeping our commitment as we have always said to you, whatever we commit to, we will develop.”

During his visit, the minister highlighted progress in improving access to potable water in the region, particularly in the Moruca subregion. This year, 17 wells will be drilled, with another 45 planned across the region.

Region One residents receiving solar panels from Minister Colin Croal Region One residents receiving solar panels from Minister Colin Croal Solar panels distributed to residents of Region One

