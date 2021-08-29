Region one’s health services to improve tremendously

-batch of 52 new CHWs graduate from 14-week programme

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has encouraged Community Health Workers (CHWs), who graduated on Saturday, to continue advancing themselves in the area of health with the educational opportunities being provided by the PPP/C Government.

Minister Anthony was delivering the feature address at a graduation ceremony held on the lawns of the Mabaruma Town Hall.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, at the graduation ceremony for Community Health Workers in Mabaruma, Region One.

“You can now further your studies in nursing, midwifery, lab technology and other health care professions,” Minster Anthony said.

He noted that while the 14-week training programme has prepared the CHWs as health police and ambassadors in their communities, this is only the start.

“The Government, Ministry of Health has numerous training programmes taking place at the moment, and here are other opportunities with GOAL to further your studies, and we want everyone to have that opportunity to advance themselves and develop their own communities.



“We have plans to expand the regional health services to treat chronic illnesses and provide mental health care services as well, so there are those areas as well.”

Newly graduated Community Health Workers with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, who is the parliamentary representative for Barima-Waini (Region One), said he was proud of the steps the graduates have taken to better themselves and to further develop their respective communities.

Minister Croal also urged them to continue to broaden their knowledge and to serve their communities with pride.

“Health care professionals are critical in building healthy populations, especially as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is the largest batch to graduate from the programme, which is piloted by the Ministry of Health.

Apart from their usual duties at health facilities, CHWs, usually work to enhance the communication between community members and health care providers.

Newly graduated Community Health Workers with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Hinterland Coordinator of the Ministry of Health, Michael Gouveia, Regional Health Officer of Region One, Dr. Steven Cheefoon, Regional Executive Officer of Region One, Tikaram Bisesar and Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley.

Earlier in the day the team visited the Mabaruma Regional Hospital to assess the equipment needs of the institution. The facility is being retrofitted under the Smart Hospital Project.