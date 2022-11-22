Region Seven residents benefit from health outreach

The Health Ministry continues to take medical services to people of the hinterland regions of Guyana.

Director General of the Ministry, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, last week, led a team of medical professionals on an outreach exercise in Region Seven.

The communities visited include Kamarang, Paruima, Quebanang, Kako and Jawalla.

Dr Mahadeo told residents that health in the hinterland is a priority of President Dr Irfaan Ali, who visited the communities prior to being elected.

“President Irfaan Ali would have come to Kamarang before the election and before he became president. After he was sworn in, he called me and he said, I walked these villages and the healthcare that they have in these villages is very poor. The services that we are offering on the coast must be accessible to the people in the hinterland,” Dr Mahadeo said.

The team included an optometrist, dentist and an orthopaedic surgeon. Women were also screened for cervical cancer.

The ministry is also conducting a pilot, snap on spectacle programme which will benefit mainly persons living in the hinterland.

“So, we are going to give you tested glasses. What we are going to do today, we will check your eyes and see glasses you would need, we will go out and we will make the glasses and we will send them back into you,” Dr Mahadeo explained to residents.

The medical outreaches to the hinterland will continue as the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic Government continues to deliver quality healthcare all across Guyana.

