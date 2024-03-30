Region Seven undergoing massive transformation

The township of Bartica and its neighbouring communities are on the path of transformation with major investments being injected by the government.

These investments are to ensure that betterment is brought to the livelihoods of citizens in a plethora of ways such as the construction of roads to interlink the town and interior, and other regions.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kerwin Ward during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI)

It is also being made to establish new buildings, renovate, and expand old ones to bring more opportunities such as employment and training to the residents of Region Seven.

In an interview with the Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that over $3 billion was budgeted this year for capital projects in the region.

“For last year, some investments were made to improve our road networks and we have since gone a long way with those projects. This year, additional allocations were given to the region to facilitate some other major projects. In fact, in 2024 the region was allocated a budget of about $4.9 billion, and from that $395 billion will go towards capital investments,” REO Ward explained.

He noted that the capital investments are aimed at bridging the gaps within the education, health, and infrastructure sectors in the region.

One of the major road projects that is being done in Region Seven

As such, new schools are being built to ensure that children from all the villages can freely access education in a clean and modern environment that is conducive to learning.

Additionally, with the health of citizens being the government’s top priority, the town will soon be seeing the construction of a brand-new state-of-the-art hospital which will be equipped with advanced equipment to conduct technical procedures.

This facility will not only serve the residents of Bartica but also those from other villages within the interior locations.

Drone picture of Bartica

“Region Seven is the second largest region, so we not only cater to Bartica but also to the interior where a number of huge projects are ongoing too. These projects are being done in collaboration with a number of agencies such as the Ministry of Public Works, Local Government, the Ministry of Housing, and those that I have mentioned before,” the regional leader said.

The REO described the government’s posture toward development in Region Seven as “overdrive.” According to him, the administration has a policy of aggressively working to push transformation in all parts of the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

