Region Six contributes significantly to Guyana’s transformation – Min Singh

Region Six has significantly contributed to the growth and development of Guyana over the years, both in terms of infrastructure and the utilisation of its human resources.

This is according to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during the recent flag-raising ceremony at State House in New Amsterdam.

Dr Singh noted that as the government continues to toil for the country’s transformation, the people of the region are working collaboratively to ensure this goal is achieved.

“I exhort those of us who are from, and of Region Six, to recommit to making even greater contributions to the making of Guyana and in years and decades to come,” Minister Singh stressed.

He added that collaboration is important for a country and its various sectors to be successful while encouraging the citizens to continue to show their patriotism in any way necessary.

“And I recommit all of us to the forging of even greater national unity as we commit to building and realising a truly prosperous One Guyana for the benefit of every single Guyanese citizen in this moment of transformation,” the senior minister stated.

Also present was Regional Chairman, David Armogan who posited that the stage at which the country is right now is a testimony of the close relationship shared between the government, the private sector, and the citizens.

An aerial view of New Amsterdam, Region Six and its transformation

According to him, this group of people has been making major strides in creating a plethora of opportunities for young people.

“While we continue to develop our country, we have to continue to move at a rapid pace because we are seeing unprecedented levels of progress which has never been seen in this country before,” Armogan stated.

