Region Six single mom receives new home through MoM initiative

A single mother of three, Sadna Rambarran of Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, Region Six is the latest beneficiary of a two-bedroom home, as part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative to assist vulnerable persons.

The home was built and fully furnished at a cost of close to $8 million by contractor Devanand Sawh of D Sawh Mechanical Workshop.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Sadna Rambarran, Contractor, Devanand Sawh, and other officials at the handing over ceremony

During the handing-over ceremony at Rambarran’s residence on Saturday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha noted that initiatives like these are integral, as they seek to enhance the livelihoods of Guyanese.

“We are once again seeing a very robust housing programme under our government. And although we are seeing so many homes and house lots being distributed across the country, we still have vulnerable people in the population. And the president has set aside this programme, so that we can help these vulnerable groups in the community,” Minister Mustapha noted.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Chairman of NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth, Sadna Rambarran, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, Contractor Devanand Sawh, and other officials cutting the ceremonial ribbon

Minister Mustapha also urged other corporate sponsors to come on board and partner with the government to enhance the lives of Guyanese.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan lauded the works of the contractor for providing the house to Rambarran and her family.

The new home for Sadna Rambarran and her family

He further added that Rambarran is employed in the part-time work initiative, to supplement her household’s income.

Meanwhile, contractor, Devanand Sawh expressed his delight to be part of the initiative, as the government continues to work towards the betterment of Guyanese.

“I’m happy to be part of this initiative…I hope other businesses can contribute in their little way to be with the government on such initiatives and the future,” Sawh added.

Contractor Devanand Sawh of D Sawh Mechanical Workshop

About eight houses have been constructed in Berbice under the MoM’s initiative to date.

