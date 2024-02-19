Region Six to undergo massive drainage and irrigation transformation

Region Six will undergo massive infrastructural development as it pertains to drainage and irrigation to positively transform the area and bring ease to the residents, especially farmers.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during his outreach to the region last Tuesday when he briefed the residents on the plans for their communities.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking at the outreach in Region Six last Tuesday

“We will see massive transformational development in Region Six in agriculture. We know for a fact that areas like these suffer tremendously when we have heavy rainfall. All the cultivation areas oftentimes suffer a lot,” the minister stated.

He said the region will see three ‘Hope-like canals’ being constructed. One will be built between the Number 51-52 villages, one in the Bengal Village, and the other between the Whim and Letter Kenny areas. These canals will be equipped with pump stations as well.

Additionally, the minister noted that an embankment will be established from Number 66 village right down to the Canje Creek.

“So, the water from the backland of these villages will not come into the cultivation areas to flood it. The contract will be out very shortly. We already have 35 persons from Region Six who have expressed their interest to start work in those areas,” Minister Mustapha revealed.

An example of how the Hope-like Canals will be built in Region Six

The agriculture minister went on to say that individual pump stations will also be constructed in various villages in the Region.

“Also, right at Chesney and the outfall here, we will be building a brand-new pumping station this year. So, this will improve the capacity for you to drain your system because we know for a fact that these areas suffer tremendously,” the minister pointed out.

The government continues to invest in drainage and irrigation in Region Six because it is an area where farming is the only means of income for over 60 per cent of the population.

With such a high heavy agricultural enthusiasm by the residents then Guyana is poised to become self-sufficient sooner than possible.

