Region Ten farmers to receive agricultural inputs to boost productivity

Farmers from various communities in Region Ten are set to receive agricultural inputs, including black giant chickens, seedlings, motor tillers, and acoushi ants’ bait to ramp up production.

The distribution will be done at the ministry’s head office in Georgetown next Wednesday.

During several farmers’ meetings in Christianburg, Block 42, Moblissa, Yarrowkabra, and Kuru Kururu, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha reaffirmed government’s commitment to the development of agriculture in the country, to boost productivity and ensure food security.

Reiterating the ‘One Guyana’ vision, the minister reassured that every Guyanese will benefit from the country’s vast resources.

The residents were reminded that the agro-processing plant at Watooka, which will be commissioned shortly, will enable framers to add value to their produce.

In an effort to expand poultry rearing in the region, 20 black giant chickens will be distributed to single parents and vulnerable groups within the communities.

The agriculture minister reminded the residents that Regions Six and Ten have been identified for the lucrative hemp production.

“Linden is an area that can become an economic hub for us…We are looking to start a lot of cooperation and collaboration. We are looking to do a lot of investment for Region Ten. This is a gateway to the interior for us. We can develop this area and make it a model for the rest of the Caribbean. I will continue to work with you,” he underscored.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that all-around developments are in the works for Christianburg and surrounding communities to expand production which will help to offset household expenses.

Teams from the Guyana Manufacturing Corporation (GMC) and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will visit the communities monthly to develop a strategic programme to enhance development.

The minister also urged interested youths to form farmers’ groups so that the government could help them advertise and grow their businesses.

