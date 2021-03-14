Region Ten residents throw support behind Government

─ commend visible improvements countrywide

Residents of Region Ten have committed their support to the Government as it continues its progressive work across the country.

The commitment was made to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Todd, during his visit to the Upper Demerara-Berbice region on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Hugh Todd with residents of Christianburg, Linden, Region 10.

Minister Todd met residents of Batooba, Demerara River and Christianburg Linden, where he also distributed food hampers to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While expressing gratitude for the assistance, residents highlighted the wide range of work the Government has been executing across the country over the last few months.

Young Lindener Troy Duncan

Young Lindener Troy Duncan said, “for the past five years, we haven’t seen anything what the previous government did. And for the past couple months this government in power, it really improve, and I personally regret to myself that I did not play a better part in it. And trust me, in the future, you will get my support a 100,000 per cent.”

Delroy Grenville of Christianburg said better days are ahead for his community because of the new administration.

“Like I see in a vision, in two years’ time like you will take over Linden. You all are really doing good, and I want to bring in the Prime Minister and the President. I want to say thanks to them also, and I wish you prosperity and health,” he told Minister Todd.

George Chesney

A teary George Chesney said the Christiansburg community was satisfied by the “good job” the Administration is doing and will do all in its power to ensure the good works continue.

“We are ensuring that you get that vote that you need. We are very happy that you are here, and may the Creator continue to bless you and give you strength and prosperity and keep you in power because you are going to help the poor people, and I am seeing the help we are getting in Christiansburg already.”

Andy Flemming of Batooba, Demerara River

Over in Batooba, Andy Flemming said life there was about to return to the ‘glory days’ because of the Government’s interest in his people.

“Most of us have lived through the previous administration and we know of the times we passed through, and we have had a taste of what the PPP was before that administration, and I think by God’s grace, they try to live up to their work. We are going to do our best to make sure that the expectation for us will take place.”

Eighty-nine-year-old Margaret Jeffrey has been farming all her life in the riverine community.

89-year-old farmer, Margaret Jeffrey

“I want to say thanks to the Government for all the support. We had we little money and we are very thankful to the Government for it, and we are saying thanks today and God bless the Government with new vision day by day, and we are saying thank you.”

Meanwhile, Minister Todd said the work being carried out by the Government is nothing strange since they were elected to serve.

“It is what the party is about. It is a pro-poor party. And we believe and stand by that code. We are very happy with the outreaches we have done so far, and that is bringing Government to the people. We are the ones that are leaving our offices and coming to you, and that is how it is supposed to be.”