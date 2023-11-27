Region Three Chamber of Commerce hosts successful job fair

Scores of persons seeking employment in Region Three were on Sunday engaged in a job fair hosted by the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI).

Held at the West Demerara Secondary School, the exercise provided opportunities to prospective employees as well as capacity support to those seeking jobs.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some representatives from the participating agencies, as well as several job seekers who capitalised on the employment opportunities.

Antonio Rodrigues welcomed the initiative noting that activities of this nature are rarely held in the region.

“I’m looking for a job in accountancy. I just thought I should check out the job fair. so far, I have gotten some information from some companies, and I left my information with them,” Rodrigues said.

Enrique Rose is thankful for the chance to explore the many employment options that were available.

“I came here with the intention of looking for a role within logistics. I would have checked out a few companies and I do have a few viable options and I’m really happy about that. I feel as though it’s much needed because not a lot of activity goes on here within this region,” Rose noted.

R3CCI’s President, Premendra Parsan, noted that the initiative focused on advocacy, economic development, and establishing strong relationships to enhance the region.

He said the chamber wants to provide a nurturing environment where the business community can thrive and become familiar with new technologies and innovations to elevate their standards and be competitive.

“A lot of our population or the working class is going across the river, and we want to be able to bring back some of those jobs in this region. So, advocacy is one of the biggest things. The government is investing in our region, so we want to be able to take that opportunity. It is an opportunity that we have and we have to seize it,” Parsan said.

Businesses that participated included Forrester Lumber and Building Complex, Puran Brothers Inc, Royal Chicken, West Central Mall, NSB-Omega, Caricom Insurance, M&M Accounting and Management, and Pizza Hut.

