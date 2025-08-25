Region Three is symbol of transformation – President Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has passionately proclaimed Region Three as the vibrant symbol of transformation, heralding the remarkable and dynamic development that has flourished there over the past five years.

Speaking to thousands of residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara), who came out to celebrate the accomplishments of the last five years at Stewartville on Sunday, President Ali declared:

“Right here in Leonora, we have a new commercial bank, you have a new mall, a new private hospital, an upgraded Leonora Hospital, investments in training facilities, and investments in recreational facilities.“

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at a massive rally in Stewartville on Sunday evening

President Ali confidently announced that the new Demerara River Bridge will be operational soon. This four-lane bridge is set to eliminate traffic congestion for good, he said.

The president expressed heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated engineers and the Ministry of Public Works for their remarkable achievement in completing the Schoonord to Crane Highway in Region Three at such an impressive pace.

“The four lane will go to Wales, and it will go to Parika,” he added.

Works on the bridges along the highway leading to Parika have already started, the president noted.

Meanwhile, with the creation of the Wales Development Zone, thousands of high-paying jobs will be available to Guyanese.

“This region, with private sector investments alone, has three new shorebases…That is jobs, investments and value creation,” President Ali said.

He said this is evidence that the private sector has confidence in the government’s plan for the region.