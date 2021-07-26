Region Three mother thankful for ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Shakeela Khemraj was lost for words after receiving her share of the ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants on Monday.

She is among hundreds of parents in Region Three, who have benefited from the Government’s $19,000 grant.

The mother told DPI that she is thankful for the assistance, since it would assist her daughter with more than just school supplies.

“She has a heart condition, so I think it’s a very good thing that the Government is doing for us. Because she has to use medication every day. We can use some of the money to buy school stuff and the rest, we can use to get medication, so, I am very happy.”

Beneficiary, Shakeela Khemraj

Like Khemraj, several other beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the Government.

A grandmother of four, Diana Howell said “I am very grateful for the help. I can’t say nothing else but I am very grateful and I will say thank God because it will assist me a great lot because is four of them.”

Beneficiary, Diana Howell

Sharing similar sentiments, Rajho Rambhajan said “the teachers and everyone who choose to give to the children it’s a great help and I want to say thanks very much.”

Another beneficiary, Trimella Trim, said the cash will help to adequately prepare her four-year-old son, who would be off to nursery school come September.

“It will help me to buy his exercise books to go back to school, plus right now he has a lot of projects in school that he is doing online classes and it will help me with his crayons and so on,” the mother related.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP, who spearheaded the distribution exercise at the Leonora Primary, and Stewartville and Uitvlugt Secondary schools, said the Government is serious about rebooting Guyana’s economy and will continue to invest heavily in the Education sector.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP during his feature address at the launch of ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme, in Region Three

“In Region Three, there is 19,914, $378 million will come into Region Three, to the families of Region Three. In Guyana, wider Guyana, we are putting $3.2 billion in this cash grant programme, something that the previous Government said was unsustainable, that is what they said.

But yet they could have spent money to close tax litigation with large companies with billions,” Minister Indar said. The Minister also took the opportunity to urge parents and teachers to get the Covid vaccine for the safety of their families.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP distributes the ‘Because We Care’ grant in Region Three