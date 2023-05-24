Region Three police officers participate in LGE sensitisation sessions

The June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE) is fast approaching and members of the disciplined services are preparing for the anticipated elections to handle possible situations that may arise.

Police ranks attached to Regional Police Division Number Three (Region Three) on Tuesday participated in a three-hour sensitisation session that was led by Assistant Superintendent Delon Fraser who is attached to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers.



The ranks were apprised on various topics including misconduct in polling places, possible offences in the polling place on election day, forging, and proxy.

Police officers were reminded of their roles, functions, and responsibilities on elections day to ensure that citizens can cast their ballots in an orderly manner and to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Last week, ranks attached to Regional Police Division Number Four (Region Four) also participated in a training session, where possible scenarios were discussed and tested in Regional Police Division 4 A (Georgetown), B (East Coast Demerara), and C(East Bank Demerara).



Members of the public have been advised to not be alarmed by increased joint services presence in the various regions.



Meanwhile, members of the disciplined services will cast their votes for the 2023 LGE on June 2, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced.



According to the commission, members will be casting their votes from 6 am to 6pm.



On June 12, eligible voters will exercise their constitutional right to cast their ballot for representatives within the nation’s 10 municipalities and 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils.

LGEs are necessary for the appointment of persons in charge of local democratic organs. Local democratic organs which include NDCs and municipalities provide a link between the central government and communities; they are responsible for assessing the needs of residents and ensuring development at the community level.



The last LGE was held in 2018.



