I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on being conferred with the Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national award of the country.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to President Ali’s unwavering commitment to fostering regional integration and advancing social and economic partnerships for the betterment of the people of Barbados and the wider region.

President Ali’s dedication to enhancing cooperation has not only earned him this esteemed honour but also serves as an inspiration for leaders across the globe. It is a remarkable achievement that highlights his outstanding contributions to the upliftment of communities and the pursuit of shared goals for the greater good.

As the Head of Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSi), I want to underscore the significance of President Ali’s accomplishments, which resonate not only with the citizens of Barbados but also with the international community.

His recognition alongside distinguished figures like Rwandan President Paul Kagame speaks volumes about the caliber of leadership that President Ali embodies. Even as he displays remarkable leadership in the face of the Venezuela controversy.

We, at R3PSi, applaud President Ali for his exceptional achievements and express our gratitude for his tireless efforts in promoting collaboration and solidarity.

This honor reflects not only on the individual but also on the collective spirit of unity and progress that he advocates.

Once again, congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on this well-deserved recognition, and we look forward to witnessing continued success under his leadership.

