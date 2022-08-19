Region Three youth camp participants commend programme

The 25 students who participated in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s Annual Youth Camp in Region Three have lauded the programme, which they say has improved their knowledge in several areas, including Guyanese culture.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

The camp which was the first of its kind in the region, provided young people from as young as six years old with the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of music, art, dance, and aspects of Guyanese culture.

During the closing ceremony which was held at the Leonora Secondary School, students shared their experience during the three weeks programme.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar with the participants of the youth Camp

Nine-year-old Navayauvana Ramlakhan of Cornelia Ida Primary School said he enjoyed the programme.

“Some of the things I learnt is perspective in art. In dancing, it is 90 per cent [mental] and 10 per cent of your body. In the drumming I learnt different rhythms like base tone chime and my favourite part was the drumming,” the enthusiastic young man said.

Jacinth Williams receiving her certificate of participation from Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

Abeeda Murrell, who attends the West Demerara Secondary expressed similar sentiments.

“It was really fun and I got to make a lot of friends. In drumming and in art I learnt that it is harder than it looks. The children that performed did really good and my favourite part was the drumming,” the 12-year-old said.

As part of the closing event, the students showcased their talents in dance, drumming, poetry and art. They also received certificates of participation.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar who was present at the event, said he was impressed with the talent displayed by the students.

Students performing a dance

“That is developing self-confidence. That is developing the ability to speak in front of crowds. That is developing a capability to conquer fears,” Minister Indar said.

The Minister told the students that he was proud of their ability to stand on stage and execute their tasks. He recalled that as a child, he was shy and did not participate in school-related activities.

“My advice is simple, continue doing what you are doing, expand doing what you are doing and get more involved. Never be the child that is self-recluse. Do not try to be that child. Try to be the one that is involved. Self-recluse does not do anything for you or for anybody else,” he encouraged.

The youth camp which was held throughout the country is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s commitment to invest in the development of the country’s youth population.

Only recently young people were given a significant role to play in Guyana’s development with the launch of the President’s Youth Advisory Council.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

