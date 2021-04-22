Region Three youths, others turn out for their COVID-19 vaccines

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) youth turned out in large numbers to receive their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Speaking with DPI, several vaccinated residents of Versailles, Tuschen and Parika called on others to get immunised to protect themselves.

Ms. Maryann Stephenson receives her COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms. Maryann Stephenson said: “I just encouraging others to come and take it. Just to safeguard yourself, and do what yah have to do.”

Ms. Laura Rodrigues expressed similar sentiments. “I am happy because I have a grandson home with me and I know he is safe now, and I’m encouraging everyone out there to do the same.”

Ms. Laura Rodrigues receives her COVID-19 vaccine.

Several youth were also eager to share their experience, having capitalised on the Ministry of Health’s lowering of the age range for vaccinations.

Mr. Stefon Roberts said: “I feel good about it. I mean, it’s some sort of protection and it’s better than nothing, and I would advise other youths my age to come out get the vaccine, get some sort of protection against COVID-19.”

Mr. Stephon Roberts displays his vaccination card.

Ms. Sharia Chaturia also encouraged other youth to get inoculated.

“It was just a simple process, very fast, very easy and it’s good for your health so I think everyone should get vaccinated,” she said.

Mr. Andrea Plant

Meanwhile, Mr. Andrea Plant,said he was grateful to be able to access the vaccinein his Region.

“I feel good and I’m glad that the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Health has made the vaccine available for us in Tuschen here. It’s very easy and it’s right in our area and I’m glad that I’m able to come today and get vaccinated.”

Ms. Philistia Plant receives her COVID-19 vaccine. Ms. Sharia Chaturia has taken her COVID-19 vaccine. Persons waiting to be vaccinated

To date, over 100,000 people have been vaccinated against a severe form of Covid.