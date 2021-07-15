Region Two parents encouraged to make good use of cash grant

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat MP on Wednesday encouraged residents of Lima Sands, Mainstay and Tapakuma Lake in Region Two to make good use of the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

The Government began the distribution of the $15, 000 cash grant on Wednesday, as well as the $4,000 school uniform and supplies cash grant, which means each public-school child will receive $19,000.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat MP speaking to residents at Mainstay Lake Primary School

Minister Bharrat, along with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP, launched the cash grant distribution in the region.

“Parents must play a role. Education is a three-way process of children, teachers and parents. If there is a missing link the process breaks down. We ask you to partner with us for the sake of your child. Let us use it meaningfully and to ensure that our children are better off tomorrow,” the Minister told the residents.

A resident receiving the cash grant

He said the $19,000 will improve attendance in public schools, something the Government wants to achieve.

“We are committed to ensuring that people benefit from the Government’s programmes and policies, regardless of the sector. We will work to ensure that every single sector is built. Region Two is important to us and you have our assurance that we do everything possible to ensure… we create opportunities for the people.”

He said the initiative is aimed at supporting parents and students and reducing cost of living.

Minister Bharrat said the Government intends to reopen public schools in September of this year. However, in order for that to be achieved, parents and teachers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat MP opening one of the cases containing the cash grant

“For a small country like ours to access the vaccine is an achievement, but it can only be successful if every single Guyanese takes the vaccine. We want our communities to boom again. We want our children to go back to school but we have to take the vaccine.”

Speaking to DPI, several parents expressed gratitude to the Government and spoke about what the grant means for them.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat MP engaging a resident.

Some parents said they will be purchasing uniforms, textbooks and other stationery for their children. Others said they will be purchasing tablets and other electronic devices so that their children can do online schooling.

Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from the programme countrywide, from a total of $3.2 billion.