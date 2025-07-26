Region Two wants President Ali for 5 more years

The people of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are very happy with the PPP/C Government and believe President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali deserves a second term.

When the president held a meeting in Anna Regina on Saturday, the crowd in red shirts showed their support for him, chanting in unison, “second term, second term for our president, vote for the PPP/C.”

Although the sound of music echoed around the market square, their voices could still be heard as they chanted collectively.

Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council, Sonia Latchman, affirmed: “Over the last 5 years, we have seen transformation, and that is why we are here today.”

The support of thousands of Region Two residents is a result of five years of sound economic policies driving development in the region. The most recent is an important crop insurance for rice farmers.

Just a few days ago, President Ali himself launched the much-needed programme that’ll benefit more than 6000 rice farmers in the area, protecting them from adverse conditions that may affect their crops. and their livelihood.

What makes this initiative so special is that the insurance that will protect farmers will not cost them a cent in premiums.