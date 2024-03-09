Regional leaders to meet with Haiti’s partners on Monday to discuss crisis – CARICOM Chairman

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that the Community is working assiduously to address the ongoing crisis in Haiti, and has resolved to meet with the country’s key development partners to chart a way forward.

The chairman gave the update in a broadcast uploaded on Friday evening.

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He reminded that these efforts are with the view of bringing stability and normalcy back to the country.

“We have taken the decision as a community to write the heads of state and heads of government of the key countries with whom Haiti is engaged as partners, inviting them to meet with our heads in CARICOM, in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday, March 11, 2024, to urgently address the state of affairs and all other matter critical to the stabilisation of security and the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti,” he said.

The president lamented that the situation in Haiti remains dire, and continues to pose serious concerns.

Reports indicate that gangs have taken over Haiti and Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains locked out of the country. The gangs in the country are threatening to commit genocide and civil war if Henry does not resign.

Ariel Henry took control of Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. Since then, Henry has not moved forward with the process of holding elections.

With this in mind, the chairman assured that the community will continue to work until there is a ‘satisfactory resolution’ that brings relief to those in Haiti. He said that while considerable progress has been made, there is still an urgent need for a consensus on a tangible solution.

“The heads of government of the Caribbean Community remain engaged in deep discussions with the various stakeholders in Haiti, and Prime Minister Henry. We have impressed on the respective parties that time is not on their side, in agreeing to the way forward,” the CARICOM chairman underscored.

He maintained, “We will continue to do as much as we can to the best of our ability, dedicating the time and resources in the interest of the Haitian people and Haiti, remembering that the resolution and solution for Haiti must be led by the people, and owned by the people of Haiti,”

