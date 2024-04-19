Regions Three to Five receive new imaging equipment worth $49.2M

The quality of medical imaging will significantly improve for residents of Regions Three, Four, and Five, with the Ministry of Health deploying ultrasound and digital X-ray machines valuing $49.2 million.

At a simple ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters in Brickdam, Georgetown, Minister Dr Frank Anthony formally handed over the equipment to Regional Health Officers (RHOs) of Regions Three, Four, and Five.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivering brief remarks

The equipment includes portable and console systems, enabling health workers to conduct diagnoses in remote areas where access to healthcare services is limited.

Region Four’s RHO, Dr Gavinash Persaud stated that the equipment will be mobilised at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, thereby amplifying the number of services currently being offered to residents within that area.

“We welcome this donation to expand the quality of care and our services. I commit that we’re going to put this equipment into use immediately [so that] we can render quality healthcare to all patients who would visit this hospital,” Dr Persaud expressed.

Regional Health Officer, Region Four, Dr Gavinash Persaud

Over in Region Five, RHO Dr Theresa Sargu said the new machine will significantly expand the hospital’s capacity.

“Now we’ll be able to do outreaches with the portable ultrasound [for] example, to Moraikobai [and] Mora Point and other areas. This will increase the region’s diagnostic capacity for our patients,” she explained.

Minister Anthony emphasised the government’s proactive approach to improving the quality of medical imaging across the country by procuring modern pieces of equipment.

The government is also investing millions to acquire portable ultrasound systems to improve diagnoses.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Five, Dr Theresa Sarju receiving the portable ultrasound machine

“While we’re doing this for these three regions, we have also bought additional machines. So, every region would benefit from new ultrasound, both in terms of portables and in terms of machines that will be in the various institutions…We hope that they would use it to its optimum,” Minister Anthony said.

The health ministry has also devised a training programme for ultrasound technicians to take the load of doctors who traditionally conduct diagnoses in Guyana.

The initiative is in line with the PPP/C Administration’s 2020-2025 manifesto, which aims to increase access and the quality of healthcare to everyone in the country.

Since 2020, billions of dollars in investments have been plugged into the health sector, with a staggering $129.8 billion budgeted in 2024 for the continued transformation of the health sector into one that meets world-class standards.

Some of the equipment totalling a sum of $49.2 million

