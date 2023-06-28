Registration of e-bikes to commence July 4

– Three-month voluntary registration period to be allowed

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that commencing July 4, owners of electric bikes can register their cycles at the Licence Revenue Office, Lamaha Railway Embankment, Camp and Lamaha Streets and Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs) countrywide.

This is in compliance with the recent Amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which was successfully passed in the National Assembly on May 10.

The newly added amendments allow electric bikes to be subjected to the same regulations as motorcycles and will address the alarming increase in road fatalities and incidents involving electric bikes.

Owners of electric motorcycles are advised to present a completed motor vehicle registration application form, purchase receipt or affidavit of lost purchase receipt (must have relevant revenue stamp) and a valid identification (National ID card, Passport or current Driver’s Licence) when registering their motorcycles.

According to the GRA, owners of existing electric motorcycles that do not have a chassis or frame number will be issued a unique identification number by the GRA.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to engrave this number onto the frame of the motorcycle before proceeding to the Guyana Police Force to apply for the Certificate of Fitness,” the GRA explained.

Importantly, GRA in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will allow a three-month voluntary registration period, after which, the law will be enforced by both agencies.

“Additionally, please be advised that the standard rate for registration and motor vehicle revenue licence will apply. You must be the holder of a valid driver’s licence to use these electric motorcycles on the roadways,” the advisory stressed.

Meanwhile, the GPF has been taking steps to educate road users on the recent amendments made to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Cap 51:02 about the regulation of e-bikes.

