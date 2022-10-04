Rehabilitation of roads in Belle West nearing completion

Residents of Belle West, Region Three will soon traverse on newly rehabilitated roadways, as upgrades to some of the 10 previously dilapidated roads in the community are nearing completion.

This was disclosed by Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar, who spoke with the Department of Public Information on Tuesday.

Minister Indar said the projects that have a two to three- month deadline are nearing completion and will soon be opened to residents for use

Projects with a five to six-month deadline are expected to be delivered within the stipulated time frame.

The minister had previously met with residents on August 27 concerning the projects that were to be undertaken. There, he urged the contractors to complete the works within the deadline specified and to the ministry’s specifications.

“When you open up the road, make sure you have the material, get the thing done quickly. Don’t leave it open and then you’re waiting on some compacting test, taking two, three weeks,” the Minister had said at the meeting in August. A total of $334.6 million was allocated by the government to rehabilitate the roadways that were identified as priority roads by the residents.

The construction and rehabilitation works are being undertaken by Construction & Establishment, MK Hanif Construction Service, P. Hariram & Son Contracting, Expert General Contracting Service, Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc., Amic General Contracting Service, Naran Construction, Deodat Sewkumarcharran Construction, VR Construction Inc., and T. Mohan Weeding, Cleaning & General Supply.

