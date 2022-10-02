Religious ceremony marks beginning of Fire Prevention Month

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) hosted a simple religious ceremony on Sunday, to commemorate 48 years of fire prevention month.

This year’s celebration is being observed under the theme “Working together as One Guyana to prevent fires.”

The ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, saw the attendance of Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, Chief Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham and other GFS divisional officers.

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns reiterated the government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property from fire.

“The journey in delivering services with confidence has been elongated yet gratifying. Henceforth, the Guyana Fire Service remains committed to the protection of life and property from destruction by fire through the employment of best practices for fire protection, fire prevention and public education. Moreover, yearly fire prevention month reminds us of the importance of fire safety and offers us the opportunity to spread awareness,” he explained.

To this end, the GFS has a number of activities planned to achieve this goal. These include a fire safety fair and exhibition followed by a ‘five aside’ football competition on October 14, at the National Park.

It will also include a fitness walk on October 15 from the University of Guyana (UG) Road to the fire service headquarters and an all-white charity brunch on October 23, at the Ministry of Education Ground. Other activities such as a family fun day, exhibitions, school visits, outreaches, visits to orphanages and senior citizens’ homes and a march pass parade will also be held.

Meanwhile, the religious ceremony saw the parade of the colour party, prayers from the three main religious groups, praise and worship from the GFS choir and steel pan from the Guyana Police Force steel band.

Fire Prevention Month is celebrated annually from September 23 to October 26, 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

