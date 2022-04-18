Remarks by the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of Easter

Easter is considered one of the most meaningful and momentous observances on the Christian Calendar. Millions of Christians worldwide will take the time to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The lessons taught to us on Easter centre on sacrifice, renewed hope, compassion and unconditional love. At this time, we must hold firm to those closest to us and be inspired by these teachings, as they are essential tenets that help us to act in noble ways toward our neighbours, in turn.

The entirety of Easter centres on God’s gift to us through the ultimate sacrifice of his son, Jesus Christ, through His death, burial and resurrection. Christ’s resurrection and triumph over death represent the redemption of humankind to God, forgiving us for all our sins. So it is undoubtedly a time of rejoicing and a time of reflection on just how vital such a show of love is.

Through reflection and prayer, we must also hold fast to our faith that despite challenges, God will see us through. These teachings are rooted in strength and courage and also encourage us that there is much to look forward to and to be thankful for.

For more than two years, the Coronavirus pandemic has curtailed our ability to celebrate Easter. So, at this time, we are all incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join with our families and loved ones and celebrate Easter in ways that we were unable to for far too long. I take this opportunity to encourage that, though it may seem that the worst is behind us, we must still take precautions to protect ourselves and each other in an aim to ensure that we minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Guyana is ever blessed to be made up of a multicultural society, where people of all walks of life can unite and observe religious celebrations with mutual respect and tolerance for our differences. On April 8, 2022, our citizens showed their solidarity through a national day of fasting and prayer in recognition of the simultaneous fasting being observed by the three main religions that exist in our country.

I am proud to be part of a nation where unity is enshrined in every aspect of our being and encourage that we continue to strive towards such unity not only on these occasions but beyond.

I wish that this season brings joy and peace to each and every Guyanese.

Happy Easter, Guyana.