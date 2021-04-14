Remedial works ordered on Alliance Road sluices

-GLDA, NAREI to assist affected farmers

After receiving reports on Tuesday of flooding in homes near Alliance Road, Timehri, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha visited the area to assesses and remedy the situation. He was accompanied by a team of senior officers from the Ministry.

During the visit, breaches in both sluices along the Alliance Road were observed, with water seen intruding inland through the doors of both structures.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and other MoA officials while examining one of the sluices in Alliance Road

While giving a summary of the visit, Minister Mustapha said the sluices were dilapidated and that remedial works had to be done urgently, to avoid more flooding.

“I’ve instructed that remedial works be done immediately. The NDIA is mobilising equipment to have the works done. I’ve also asked the Community Development Council to assist us with monitoring the situation and hopefully, we can have this matter resolved…

I’ve also instructed the NDIA to dispatch two excavators to commence works in this area. So, a large excavator will be coming to do work on the canals and another mini excavator will be working to clear the cross drains to ensure free flow of water in this area. I was also informed that for the past week when the tide comes in, residents have been suffering tremendously for almost one week,” he said.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha engaging a farmer who suffered losses as a result of the flooding

As an emergency measure, the NDIA had used sand bags to buttress the sluice to prevent water from the Demerara River from passing through during high tide.

Residents also reported cases of damage to crops and losses of eggs and poultry due to the flooding. Minister Mustapha instructed the officials from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) to investigate and provide him with a report before the end of the week. He also instructed both agencies to work with residents to ensure they receive all the necessary extension services.

Following the visit, NDIA was able to identify a contractor to execute the remedial works, which are scheduled to commence within the next few days.