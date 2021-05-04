Replacement of aged pipe network in Kitty area nearing completion

The replacement of the aged pipe network between Shelterbelt and Lamaha Street is nearing completion with works expected to be completed within 2 weeks.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated, Mr. Shaik Baksh who along with technical officials visited Republic and Lamaha Street where work is coming to a close by the contracting company R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

GWI’s CEO, Shaik Baksh (right) and Director of Projects, Aubrey Roberts visiting the project site on Tuesday

The Government of Guyana-funded project entails excavation works, the installation of a 22 inch transmission pipeline, 4 and 6 inch distribution pipelines, installation of service connections and the restoration of the work site, such as roads and bridges.

GWI’s Director of Projects, Aubrey Roberts explained that remaining works include the installation of distribution mains on Vlissengen road between Garnett and Duncan Streets, connecting pipelines from the various streets to the new mains, the installation of new service connections and the commissioning of the new mains.

The new transmission main which leads from Republic Street over the Lamaha Canal

The company’s CEO added that GWI has found clogged drains in the project areas which have not been cleaned for years, thus contributing to flooding. Already, GWI has cleared some of the drainage pipes and even installed new ones. The unclogging of the drains, he noted, is an added benefit of the project and the changes are evident.

This project forms part of the efforts to provide an improved level of service to customers of Georgetown.

The company’s CEO stated that there is much more to be done and the Government of Guyana has committed to providing funds for the replacement of all aged transmission and distribution pipelines in the capital city. He emphasized that this entails significant capital expenditure.

Pipe laying works have been completed on Republic Street, Newtown

The execution of this project had commenced in 2017 but hiccups were encountered due to the previous contractor’s failure to meet his obligations. The contract was terminated and legal proceedings were instituted against the defaulting contractor in the High Court.

The project recommenced on 8th January, 2021 and was extended beyond the March 30 timeline, owing to the inclement weather.

GWI thanks residents within the project areas for their co-operation, patience and understand.