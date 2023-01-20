Residents assured of development along Soesdyke-Linden highway – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that residents along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will get their fair share of development, as he outlined his vision for the growth of the area this year.

Dr Ali, was at the time speaking during an engagement with residents in the Yarrowkabra and Kuru-Kururu villages along the highway.

President Ali during his recent engagement with residents in communities along the Soesdyke-Linden highway

The president spearheaded a team that included Housing Minister Collin Croal, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar and other officials.

President Ali told residents that, “One of the things that we have done consistently in the last two years is to listen to the people, listen to your concerns, and then plan programmes that will resolve the problems that you face on the ground.

“It is important for us to do the things that benefit you directly in the communities, whether it is the school children grants or the increase for pensioners, whether it is the support of textbooks, or helping in transportation services, or the removal of tax on fuel. These are the big things that affect all of society.”

He noted that even amidst these extensive concerns, of equal importance are community-level grievances, as these assist the government in identifying areas which require direct interventions, and in turn establishing and strengthening the partnership between the government and the citizens.

“You are the stakeholders of this country. You are the persons who will inherit this country, and take this country forward. So, it is important for me to listen to you – for us to have conversations from time to time so that we can ensure that your needs are aligned with what we are doing, so that we can ensure that you are involved in the creation of prosperity in the homes of every Guyanese,” the Head of State expressed.

Development

As part of improving the lives of persons living there, the president spoke about plans to establish five water wells this year to provide first-time potable water access in certain sections of the highway.

Farmers in the communities lamented that their farmlands have been affected by the lack of maintenance of the nearby creeks.

President Ali said that this will also be addressed.

“We’re going to bring a team that will look at the entire agriculture sector, to look at all the creeks and what has to be cleaned, and they will come back with a plan.”

Other Concerns

Residents also expressed concerns regarding the healthcare system in the communities, education, job creation and infrastructure, to which President Ali said he would be looking into possible interventions in these highlighted areas.

Further, he assured that residents of these communities will be involved in the infrastructural development projects in the area.

Moreover, in addressing issues of crime in the area, President Ali emphasised his intentions to expand police presence in the communities.

Recently, one of the police outposts in the area received two new vehicles, which President Ali said should be utilised to provide constant patrol in the area.

