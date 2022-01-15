Residents’ complaints heard with massive city clean up

─ Ministers Rodrigues and Parag lead exercise at Sussex Street

Citizens of Georgetown have been complaining about the unkept state of the city but the Mayor and City Council continues to neglect their duty and social responsibility to manage and keep the city clean, hence the collaborative effort led by H. E. President, Dr. Irfaan Ali to clean up the capital on Saturday.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, M.P., and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P., spearheaded the exercise at Sussex Street, Georgetown.

Minister of Public Services, Sonia Parag M.P. participating in the clean-up campaign.

Minister Parag, in an interview with DPI said this initiative shows the government’s dedication to the city as it continues to administer its duties towards the country’s development.

“The Government, along with the private sector and the joint services, has collaborated in this initiative to have the town and city be cleaned up…

Since this Government came into office in 2020, we have definitely shown our commitment to being on the ground and doing what is necessary to assist in the development of our country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues noted that the exercise is important to the government, as it seeks to restore the city, while allowing the citizens of Guyana to live in a clean environment.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues M.P. participating in the clean-up campaign

“This is an initiative that we want to get involved in…this is about ensuring that we restore our city, and people can feel comfortable in their neighbourhoods knowing that they have a government that cares,” the minister said.

She further said that the PPP/C Government, from the inception, has been committed to doing what is necessary to get works completed for the betterment of the country.

“It’s very unfortunate, because this is beyond who is responsible…if the mayor and city council is not doing their job, we are gonna (going to) get the job done and that’s been our motto, our mission since we got into office,” Minister Rodrigues noted.

Members of the Defense Force cleaning.

The ‘Operation clean up’ exercise is one that the government will be implementing consistently throughout the country.