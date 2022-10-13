Residents of Enmore/Hope to benefit from millions in road infrastructure

Residents in the Enmore/Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will be benefitting from improved roadways as works are underway in several communities.

Chairman of the Enmore/Hope NDC Ramnaresh Tiwari said communities such as Logwood Blossom Scheme, Hope West, and Newtown Beezie are some of the beneficiaries.

This, the Chairman noted, will impact residents in a positive way and improve the lives of everyone residing in this constituency.

Chairman of the Enmore/Hope NDC, Ramnaresh Tiwari

“When you have improved roads you have better communication, better travelling, opportunities and better care and protection on people’s vehicles,” the NDC Chair told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday.

According to Tiwari, the construction of roadways in Logwood Blossom Scheme has been completed while works are ongoing in the other communities.

“Work is ongoing in Newtown Beezie and they are about to start in Hope West, that is the roadworks,” he said.

The government allocated $6.3 billion for community enhancement and infrastructure projects and programmes under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in 2022. This is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese through improved infrastructure and enhancement of their communities.





