Resources, machinery to boost pineapple production in Region Two-President Ali

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, announced Saturday that government will be allocating funds and equipment to increase pineapple production in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He was at the time addressing the Amerindian Heritage Day celebrations at Mainstay/Wyaka, Region Two.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at Mainstay/Whyaka Heritage Village celebration

“We’ve committed to you to expand the pineapple production and we’ve already set aside the resources and machinery to get you to expand what is the best pineapple in the world. The pineapple here from Lake Mainstay,” President Ali informed the gathering at the celebration.

He encouraged them to taste the ‘out of the world pineapple’.

“That, by itself, is a tourism product,” President Ali highlighted.

Pineapple farming and harvesting, though an economic activity in Mainstay/Whyaka frequently draws tourists.

The PPP/C Administration has placed strong emphasis on the growth of tourism and agriculture across the nation. Consecutive financial allocations also show this.

Road construction contracts totaling more than $450 million have been secured for Mainstay/Whyaka and Capoey.

The region’s agricultural environment will soon transform, as the community becomes the first in Guyana to use marine cages for cage fishing.

The initiatives, the head of state noted, are anticipated to improve economic resilience, broaden the economic base, provide new economic possibilities, and create new types of employment for locals and those in the surrounding areas.

President Ali reaffirmed his commitment to equitably developing all areas nationwide.

Amerindian Heritage Month is celebrated under the theme ‘Celebrating our traditional culture while building One Guyana’.

A section of the gathering at Mainstay/Whyaka Heritage Village celebration.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, H.E Abdulla Shahid; Chairman of the National Toshaos’ Council, Derrick John; other representatives of the government and the diplomatic community also attended the event.

