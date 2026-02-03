Revamped sports facilities spark surge of 130-plus events nationwide 

More than 130 regional and international events have been hosted in Guyana, as the government’s investments in sports infrastructure continue to drive development, expand sports tourism and create opportunities for local athletes.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, outlined significant investments aimed at strengthening Guyana’s sports ecosystem, pointing to a sustained programme of facility construction and rehabilitation across the country.

Construction progressing at the Palmyra Multipurpose Stadium

According to the minister, the infrastructure development happening nationwide is central to enhancing athlete performance, community engagement and economic activity linked to sport.

“The president and the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s interest lies with the young people. Now is the best time ever for young people in this country,” he said.

Minister Jacobs highlighted ongoing and planned works at major venues, including the Mackenzie Stadium, Anna Regina Stadium, the New Amsterdam synthetic track and many indoor sporting facilities that have been modernised to conform with international standards.

He discussed community investments throughout Guyana, which involved repairing many community grounds with improvements such as fencing, lighting, and pavilions. This has allowed young people and local teams to use these spaces more often and easily.

Lights installed at the Good Hope community ground in Region 4

The minister noted that Budget 2026 includes funds for ongoing maintenance and expansion, connecting infrastructure development to sports tourism growth and Guyana’s ability to host more regional and international events.

Minister Jacobs maintained that these investments are designed to deliver long-term benefits, including improved opportunities for athletes, increased international exposure, job creation linked to sport and the positioning of Guyana as a competitive sports destination in the region.