Revitalisation of ‘Hot and Cold Lake’ will add to Guyana’s tourism development

As the government continues to focus on building out remarkable experiences from the country’s tourism assets, Managing Director of Hot and Cold Lake Eco-Resort, Dowlin Khan believes that the destination will add to this development agenda.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Khan said with more investments to be made, the resort will become a prime tourism destination for Region Two and Guyana as a whole.

An aerial view of the Hot and Cold Lake Eco-Resort

“The Hot and Cold Lake Eco-Resort is looking to become one of the major tourist destinations in Guyana, both for local and international tourists so that we can add to the country’s economy.”

He noted that the upcoming tourist trap will bring employment to the residents of nearby villages like Mashabo, Onderneeming, and Red Village.

Stating that the resort and its activities were quiet for a while, Khan noted that with much assessment, and foreseeing the evolution of Guyana’s tourism sector, a decision was made to revamp the resort.

The managing director emphasised the significant contribution of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) in facilitating its remarkable resurgence.

The breathtaking black water canal at the resort

“GTA has always been there for us, they are helping us with training so that we can tackle the tourism industry and have the capacity to deal with tourists. They are also ensuring that we are a licensed destination. They have even helped in funding the regatta and grass track event,” Khan underscored.

Meanwhile, GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh restated GTA’s support to diversifying the experiences of Destination Guyana, notably in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region.

“Through the Discover Essequibo Circuit Development Project, many potential areas and ideas have been identified for development. On the Essequibo coast, home to the Great Lakes, it is ideal for water-based and multi-sport activities. The Hot and Cold Lake Eco Resort has taken the initiative of launching a series of events and activities,” Baksh said.

Amenities that are found at the Hot and Cold Lake Eco-Resort (Hot and Cold Lake Eco-Resort photo)

He stated that the initiative by the resort is a great opportunity to create the right atmosphere for wholesome, fun, and entertaining events for the domestic market.

The resort’s activities are listed on GTA’s July calendar of events for this year.

Further, the GTA director stressed that the authority will continue to support events that bring safe and high-quality content to its patrons.

As part of the ongoing circuit project, the other lakes are expected to offer varying activities and experiences.

