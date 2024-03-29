Road infrastructure among other developments for Castello Housing Scheme, Albouystown – VP Jagdeo

Residents of Castello Housing Scheme, Albouystown, and surrounding communities in West La Penitence will soon benefit from significant infrastructural works targeted at enhancing their communities, in keeping with the government’s sustainable developmental course.

This assurance was provided by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during community meetings in Castello Housing Scheme and Albouystown on Thursday.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme

The vice president was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and other officials.

At the meetings, residents called for improved drainage, upgrade of several roads and bridges, sanitation, employment, street lights, and among other concerns.

In response, the vice president outlined that major plans are on the cards for Georgetown and across the country.

“I want to talk about our efforts to upgrade the city and to change the conditions of living in the city. This is all in keeping with a wider vision of ensuring that the development that is taking place across our country reach all corners of our country and people…,” Dr Jagdeo told those gathered.

He pointed out that job creation, skill training, and education are receiving a lot of attention.

VP Jagdeo divulged that 34 community grounds which are currently being upgraded in Georgetown. They will be outfitted with lights, walkways and the necessary recreational facilities.

Of that amount, about five grounds are being upgraded in East and West Ruimveldt.

Sections of the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme

With the acquisition of an amphibious excavator, residents along South Georgetown will benefit from improved access to drainage and irrigation (D&I). This machine will aid in the clearing of the canals to alleviate flooding especially during heavy rainfall.

Another pumping station which is being built at Liliendaal will help to increase pumping capacity. This station is connected to all the canals such as Sussex Street in West La Penitence.

In the communities, he noted that the internal drains will then be upgraded.

Coupled with that, 20 mobile pumps are being procured to improve drainage.

Several more roads will be constructed in Albouystown totaling $102 million in areas such as Hill Street, Bel Air Street, Middle Road, Callendar Street, Cabbage Road, Fourth Street and James Street.

“But we are now focused on the roads and the playgrounds. We are going to be focusing on lighting soon…Any street that is not done, we will get it done…So, in about two weeks you should see work starting,” Dr Jagdeo affirmed.

In response to the installation of street lights, VP Jagdeo explained that when the gas to energy project is completed, the cost of electricity will be significantly slashed.

Added to that, he said “…We start exporting cooking gas. We are putting in streetlights everywhere in the town, right across the country.”

Over the years, other works were undertaken to transform the communities.

Sections of the community meeting in Albouystown

Among these include the $1.4 billion that was expended on Independence Boulevard enhancement project and 20 streets connecting to the boulevard were done totalling another $325 million.

Residents were also encouraged to apply for scholarships throughout the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and other skill training programmes.

The vice president emphasised, “If there is any programme here to work with young people, training and any facility…We can easily fund this. We can provide the resources for the people trained right here in the communities…We want to see each of these communities develop properly.”

In keeping with its manifesto promise of delivering 50,000 house lots by 2025, the vice president reminded the residents that all pending housing applications prior to 2019 will be addressed.

Kites were also distributed to the children in the area.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme Sections of the community meeting in Albouystown Sections of the community meeting in Albouystown Sections of the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme Sections of the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the community meeting in Castello Housing Scheme

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

