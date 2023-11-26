Rockstone residents see improved quality of life following gov’t interventions

The government has been making significant strides to enhance the lives of persons residing in the community of Rockstone in Linden, Region 10.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill underscored that the interventions made there are aligned with the government’s commitment to ensure that the same level of development taking place on the coast is replicated in hinterland and riverine communities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with residents of Rockstone

“Rockstone has been benefitting from its fair share of government interventions, bringing necessary development and ensuring that you are not left behind,” Minister Edghill statedon Friday, during a solar panel systems distribution exercise in the indigenous community.

He said since August 2020, the government has maintained a pace, consistently fulfilling promises and exceeding anticipated outcomes.

One particular initiative that stands out is the investment of some $15 million in Rockstone, from the nation’s carbon credits fund.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with residents of Rockstone

The significant investment aims to foster economic development and create opportunities for hinterland communities.

Added to this, the government has invested in the reinstatement of the Community Service Officers (CSOs) programme, which is a testament to the administration’s efforts in fostering partnerships and exploring innovative avenues for development in communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring residents have access to adequate healthcare services.

Residents of Rockstone in Region 10

“We are working in the interest of all the people in Guyana, because we want to see Guyana develop and Guyana get better. So, all of the various things that we are doing is to make sure you reap the benefits so that your livelihood is better,” the minister emphasised.

Plans are also in the pipeline to clear approximately 30 acres of land in Rockstone to promote agricultural development.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

