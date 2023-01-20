Ruby Village can be used for the production of high value crops – President Ali

– Commits to fixing infrastructure, drainage and irrigation issues

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali told residents of Ruby Village, East Bank Essequibo that government is aiming to position Guyana as a main hub for food supply to the entire Caribbean region, and Ruby Backland can play a crucial role in this regard.

The head of state said the government will continue to support the expansion of agriculture in these communities so that production can be increased.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the meeting at Ruby Village on Thursday

President Ali made these statements during a community engagement with residents, Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to find ways in which we can continue to support the expansion of agriculture,” Dr Ali stated.

He informed residents that the lands in their area are of high value and can be utilised for the production of high value crops, which can in turn provide more income to farmers.

Residents during the meeting on Thursday at Ruby Village

“In the horticulture industry, you know, one of the things about these communities, you have large lots. How can you capatilise on these lands to be more productive, to bring in more income? How can we bring in the Ministry of Agriculture maybe to help in the capital equipment and create ponds?” he questioned.

This will lay the groundwork to attain food security and meet CARICOM’s target of reducing the high food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.

Residents during the meeting on Thursday at Ruby Village

Meanwhile, issues surrounding drainage and irrigation, infrastructure and water were raised by residents, which the head of state committed to addressing.

The president was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc, Shaik Baksh and private sector representatives.

